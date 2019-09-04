US Retailer Walmart Stops Selling Handguns, Ammo in Response to Mass Shootings - President

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) Walmart will stop selling all ammunition for handguns and ammunition that can be used in large capacity clips on military-style weapons amid a spate of mass shootings in recent weeks, company president Douglas McMillon said in a letter to employees on Tuesday.

"We've been giving a lot of thought to our sale of firearms and ammunition," McMillon said. "Today, we're sharing the decisions we've made that go further: After selling through our current inventory commitments, we will discontinue sales of short-barrel rifle ammunition such as the .223 caliber and 5.56 caliber that, while commonly used in some hunting rifles, can also be used in large capacity clips on military-style weapons."

McMillon said Walmart will also stop selling handgun ammunition and will halt handgun sales in the state of Alaska, completing an earlier decision to stop selling handguns throughout the United States.

The latest decision was prompted in part by two recent shootings in Walmart stores, one in the US state of Texas last month that killed 22 and a second in the US state of Mississippi that killed two employees, McMillon explained.

"We've also been listening to a lot of people inside and outside our company as we think about the role we can play in helping to make the country safer," McMillon said. "It's clear to us that the status quo is unacceptable."

McMillon cited two additional shootings in the US states of Ohio and one in Texas on Monday as examples of an unacceptable gun violence.

Walmart is the world's largest brick-and-mortar retailer with annual sales topping $500 billion, according to company earnings reports.