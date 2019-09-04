UrduPoint.com
US Retailer Walmart Undermines Freedom With Decision To Stop Selling Guns - Advocacy Group

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 03:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) A decision by Walmart to stop selling handguns and ammunition that can be used in military-style rifles is an assault on freedom in the United States, the National Rifle Association (NRA) said.

"It is shameful to see Walmart succumb to the pressure of the anti-gun elites," the NRA said in a press release on Tuesday. "Lines at Walmart will soon be replaced by lines at other retailers who are more supportive of America's fundamental freedoms."

A spate of shooting incidents in the past month - including two at Walmart stores - prompted the retailer on Tuesday to complete a nationwide ban on handgun sales and to ban sales of ammunition that can be used in handguns, as well as military-style assault rifles.

"The truth is Walmart's actions today will not make us any safer," the NRA said. "Rather than place the blame on the criminal, Walmart has chosen to victimize law-abiding Americans."

Mass shootings in August alone killed 53 people, the latest on Saturday in which seven people perished in the state of Ohio, according to published reports.

The NRA, one of the nation's most influential advocacy and lobbying groups, opposes nearly all limits on private ownership of firearms, citing a constitutional right to bear arms.

