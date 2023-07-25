US Return to UNESCO Shows Its Commitment to 'Global Collaboration, Peace' - Jill Biden

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) The United States' return to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization demonstrates Washington's commitment to global collaboration and peace, First Lady Jill Biden said on Tuesday at the US flag-raising ceremony at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris.

"I am honored to join you today as we raise the flag of the United States ” a symbol of our commitment to global collaboration and peace," Biden said.

The United States cannot create a better world on its own and must lead the way and work through international organizations and coalitions to achieve progress, she said.

The Trump administration decided to exit the institution nearly five years ago, citing "anti-Israel bias."

The US officially rejoined UNESCO on July 10, becoming the 194th member state.