UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Return To WHO Can Be Discussed Only If There Is New Administration - Russia's UN Envoy

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 12:24 PM

US Return to WHO Can Be Discussed Only If There Is New Administration - Russia's UN Envoy

Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia expressed the belief, in his interview with Sputnik, that the United States' return to the World Health Organization could be discussed only under a new presidential administration

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia expressed the belief, in his interview with Sputnik, that the United States' return to the World Health Organization could be discussed only under a new presidential administration.

US President Donald Trump officially notified the Congress in early July of the country's withdrawal from the WHO after repeatedly accusing the organization of failing to properly address the coronavirus pandemic and of concealing its extent in China's interests. The withdrawal is expected to be completed by July 2021.

"We are currently at a stage where the Americans have filed an official notification of leaving the WHO. I think their return can only be discussed if there is a new administration," Nebenzia said, when asked if the US could return to the WHO under Joe Biden's possible presidency.

Biden has said that the US will restore membership of some organizations it previously left, the Russian diplomat added.

"He has already made a statement on the [Paris] climate accord. I do not remember whether he has mentioned the WHO, but I do not rule out that things that happened under the Trump administration could be reversed in the event of change of power," Nebenzia added.

The official result of the November 3 election has not been revealed yet. Major US media outlets have declared Democratic candidate Biden the winner. However, Trump is reluctant to concede and has already filed legal challenges, accusing his opponents of stealing votes.

Related Topics

Election World United Nations Russia China Trump United States July November Congress Media Event From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain’s health improves

15 minutes ago

Chile to Buy Specialized Equipment to Keep Pfizer ..

2 minutes ago

Cane warns Argentina to expect clinical All Blacks ..

2 minutes ago

CSL's COVID19 Vaccine Could Become Available to Au ..

2 minutes ago

Fourth Bird Flu Outbreak Detected in Japan Farm in ..

2 minutes ago

S. Korea reports 191 more COVID-19 cases, 28,133 i ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.