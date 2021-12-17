US Returned 161 Migrants to Mexico Since Trump-Era Border Policy Reinstated Last Week - UN

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) US authorities have returned more than 160 migrants to Mexico since the Biden administration reinstated a Trump-era policy last week that requires asylum-seekers to await immigration court proceedings on the other side of the border, UN International Organization for Migration (IOM) spokesperson Alberto Cabezas Talavero told Sputnik.

In August, a Federal court in the state of Texas ordered the Biden administration to restart the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) - otherwise known as the "Remain in Mexico" policy. The decision came after the US Supreme Court rejected the Biden administration's attempt to end the program.

"On 6 December the operation was officially reinstated but the first two people under MPP arrived in Mexico on 8th December," the spokesperson said on Thursday.

"Since that date... 161 people (returned)."

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in a release has said there are some changes to the policy, which include a commitment that proceedings will generally be concluded within six months of an individual's initial return to Mexico and opportunities for enrollees to secure communication with counsel before and during immigration court hearings.

In addition, MPP will not be imposed on individuals DHS considers vulnerable, and the agency will offer COVID-19 vaccinations for all persons enrolled in the program.

About 60,000 asylum-seeking migrants were returned to Mexico when the Trump administration rolled out the MPP program. Migrant shelters on the Mexican side of the border became overwhelmed and migrants themselves faced extortion or were kidnapped by criminal gangs.