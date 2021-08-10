US Returns 29 Cuban Migrants From 4 Interceptions at Sea - Coast Guard

The US repatriated to Cuba 29 migrants that were captured from four vessels attempting to reach the United States since the beginning of the fiscal year, the Coast Guard said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2021) The US repatriated to Cuba 29 migrants that were captured from four vessels attempting to reach the United States since the beginning of the fiscal year, the Coast Guard said on Tuesday.

"Since Oct.

1, 2020, Coast Guard crews have interdicted 648 Cubans, compared to ... 49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020," the Coast Guard said in a release. The US fiscal year begins on October 1.

A pandemic-related economic crisis exacerbated by US sanctions and a wave of protests that gripped the Caribbean country are widely blamed for a surge in migrations from the Caribbean nation.