UrduPoint.com

US Returns 29 Cuban Migrants From 4 Interceptions At Sea - Coast Guard

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 09:04 PM

US Returns 29 Cuban Migrants From 4 Interceptions at Sea - Coast Guard

The US repatriated to Cuba 29 migrants that were captured from four vessels attempting to reach the United States since the beginning of the fiscal year, the Coast Guard said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2021) The US repatriated to Cuba 29 migrants that were captured from four vessels attempting to reach the United States since the beginning of the fiscal year, the Coast Guard said on Tuesday.

"Since Oct.

1, 2020, Coast Guard crews have interdicted 648 Cubans, compared to ... 49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020," the Coast Guard said in a release. The US fiscal year begins on October 1.

A pandemic-related economic crisis exacerbated by US sanctions and a wave of protests that gripped the Caribbean country are widely blamed for a surge in migrations from the Caribbean nation.

Related Topics

United States Cuba October 2020 From

Recent Stories

US Senate Approves $1 Trillion Infrastructure Bill

US Senate Approves $1 Trillion Infrastructure Bill

4 minutes ago
 Moderna to Build mRNA Vaccine Manufacturing Plant ..

Moderna to Build mRNA Vaccine Manufacturing Plant in Canada - Statement

4 minutes ago
 Youm-e-Ashur to be observed in AJK on Wednesday

Youm-e-Ashur to be observed in AJK on Wednesday

4 minutes ago
 Police beef up security in Muharram: DPO Kohat

Police beef up security in Muharram: DPO Kohat

5 minutes ago
 EU vows help for Afghanistan's neighbours on refug ..

EU vows help for Afghanistan's neighbours on refugees

8 minutes ago
 DC chairs maiden review meeting

DC chairs maiden review meeting

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.