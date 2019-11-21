US reversal on settlements 'new crime': Palestine envoy

(@imziishan)

The U.S. policy reversal on the illegality of Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank amounts to a "new crime" against the Palestinian people, said Palestine's ambassador to Turkey

On Monday, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Israeli settlements in the territory will no longer be viewed as illegal "per se".

The announcement broke away from the State Department's 1978 legal opinion which held that Israeli settlements are "inconsistent with international law." "This is a new crime to be added to the series of crimes committed by the current U.S. administration against the Palestinian people and their cause," Faed Mustafa told Anadolu Agency.

"The settlement issue is still on the table as are other final status issues such as Jerusalem and refugees, to be resolved through negotiations between the Palestinians and Israelis," he said.

Mustafa said the U.S. move "granted Israel the alleged right to annex these settlements despite the fact that Israel has agreed to negotiate this issue.

" Roughly 650,000 Israeli Jews currently live on more than 100 settlements built since 1967, when Israel occupied the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

The Palestinians insist to regain the entire West Bank along with the Gaza Strip for the establishment of a future Palestinian state.

International law views both the West Bank and East Jerusalem as occupied territories and considers all Jewish settlement-building activity there illegal.

U.S.-sponsored peace talks between the Palestinians and Israel collapsed in 2014 due to Israel's refusal to halt settlement building in the West Bank and accept the pre-1967 borders as a basis for a two-state solution.

The Palestinians have rejected any U.S. mediation in peace talks with Israel after Washington recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel in late 2017.

Jerusalem remains at the heart of the decades-long Mideast conflict.