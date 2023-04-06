Close
US Review Of Afghan Exit To Be Released Thursday, Outlines Lessons Learned - Kirby

Faizan Hashmi Published April 06, 2023 | 10:54 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) The United States' review of the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan in 2021 provides the Biden administration's perspectives and lessons learned from the operation, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Thursday.

"It provides our perspectives on the withdrawal and outlines in broad strokes some of what we learned as well as how we are already implementing some of those lessons," Kirby said during a press briefing at the White House.

The report is available to US lawmakers and will be made available to the public later in the day, Kirby said.

