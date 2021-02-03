UrduPoint.com
US Review Of Russian Actions Including On Navalny Still Underway - White House

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 12:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) Washington's review of Russian actions, including on opposition figure Alexey Navalny, which announced last month is still ongoing, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters on Tuesday.

"There is an ongoing review... concerning actions I should say by the Russian government which includes the treatment of Alexey Navalny ," Psaki said. "When they conclude that, that will launch... [a] process to determine what steps we will take from here."

Earlier in the day, a court in Moscow sentenced Navalny to 3.5 years behind bars in a financial misdemeanor case. The ruling came to replace Navalny's suspended sentence in the same case due to his breach of conditions set in the court's original verdict.

Navalny's legal team has 10 days to appeal the ruling.

In 2014, Alexey Navalny and his brother Oleg were indicted on charges of embezzlement in dealings with the Russian subsidiary of French cosmetics company Yves Rocher. Alexey got a 3.5-year suspended sentence, with one of the conditions being that he check in with the police in person at least twice a month.

In 2019, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) ruled that Navalny's house arrest during the Yves Rocher case trial breached several provisions of the European Convention on Human Rights but declined to recognize the case as politically-motivated.

