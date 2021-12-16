UrduPoint.com

US Reviewing Designation Of Cuba As State Sponsor Of Terrorism - State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 38 seconds ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 10:21 PM

US Reviewing Designation of Cuba as State Sponsor of Terrorism - State Dept.

The Biden administration is reviewing whether Cuba should continue to be designated as a state sponsor of terrorism, US State Department Acting Coordinator for Counterterrorism John Godfrey said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2021) The Biden administration is reviewing whether Cuba should continue to be designated as a state sponsor of terrorism, US State Department Acting Coordinator for Counterterrorism John Godfrey said on Thursday.

"The Cuba policy and the designation you referenced are under review," Godfrey said during a conference call when asked whether the Biden administration thinks Cuba should still be considered a state sponsor of terrorism.

In January, the Trump administration restored Cuba to a list of state sponsors of terrorism after accusing the Cuban government of supporting international terrorism and subverting US justice by harboring American fugitives, among other claims. Former President Barack Obama removed Cuba from the list in 2015 as part of effort to normalize relations with the island nation.

Related Topics

Barack Obama Trump Cuba January 2015 From Government

Recent Stories

Bielsa won't quit on troubled Leeds

Bielsa won't quit on troubled Leeds

35 seconds ago
 EU lawmakers urge Russia sanctions over Memorial c ..

EU lawmakers urge Russia sanctions over Memorial crackdown

36 seconds ago
 Biden Signs Bill to Increase Debt Limit by $2.5Trl ..

Biden Signs Bill to Increase Debt Limit by $2.5Trln Into Law - White House

39 seconds ago
 Russia says 'errors' in ruling revealing troops in ..

Russia says 'errors' in ruling revealing troops in Ukraine

42 seconds ago
 Opposition's desire of toppling govt through undem ..

Opposition's desire of toppling govt through undemocratic means to remain a drea ..

5 minutes ago
 Man Utd, Spurs games off as Covid wreaks havoc on ..

Man Utd, Spurs games off as Covid wreaks havoc on Premier League

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.