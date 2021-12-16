US Reviewing Designation of Cuba as State Sponsor of Terrorism - State Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2021) The Biden administration is reviewing whether Cuba should continue to be designated as a state sponsor of terrorism, US State Department Acting Coordinator for Counterterrorism John Godfrey said on Thursday.

"The Cuba policy and the designation you referenced are under review," Godfrey said during a conference call when asked whether the Biden administration thinks Cuba should still be considered a state sponsor of terrorism.

In January, the Trump administration restored Cuba to a list of state sponsors of terrorism after accusing the Cuban government of supporting international terrorism and subverting US justice by harboring American fugitives, among other claims. Former President Barack Obama removed Cuba from the list in 2015 as part of effort to normalize relations with the island nation.