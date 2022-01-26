US Reviewing Engagement With Burkina Faso Armed Forces Amid Military Unrest - Pentagon

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) The United States is assessing its engagement with the armed forces of Burkina Faso and warns that a military seizure of power in the country runs counter US military training and education, Defense Department spokesperson Cindi King said in a press release.

"The Department of Defense is carefully reviewing the events that transpired on the ground in Burkina Faso. At this time, we are working with the State Department to assess our engagement with the armed forces of Burkina Faso," King said on Tuesday. "Any attempt of a military seizure of power in Burkina Faso is contrary to US military training and education."

US Defense Department is calling upon members of the Burkinabe forces to respect Burkina Faso's constitution and civilian leadership, the release said.

On Monday, military rebels captured the state broadcaster's building to announce they were deposing President Roch Marc Christian Kabore, dissolving the government, suspending the constitution, and closing borders from January 24, 2022 until further notice. The rebels also promised to restore constitutional order in the country as soon as possible, and expressed their will to observe human rights.

Intense gunfire was heard on Sunday morning in two military camps in Burkina Faso's capital of Ouagadougou. One of the camps housed a prison where Gen. Gilbert Diendere and other military involved in a failed 2015 coup were held. On Monday, Diendere was freed while the president and parliamentary leader Allassane Bala Sakande, his potential successor, were captured by mutinying soldiers.