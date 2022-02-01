UrduPoint.com

US Reviewing Full Range Of Tools To Reduce Funds For Sudan's Military - Senior Official

The United States is considering the full range of tools to reduce the funds available to Sudan's military leadership and isolate companies controlled by the country's armed forces, US Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Molly Phee said in a congressional testimony on Tuesday

Molly told the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee that the United States has made clear to Sudan's military leaders it is ready to apply additional costs if the current pattern of violence, which started with the security services' seizure of power on October 25, continues.

"We are now reviewing the full range of traditional and non-traditional tools at our disposal to further reduce the funds available to Sudan's military regime, to isolate its military-controlled companies, and to increase the reputational risk for any who choose to continue to engage in 'business-as-usual' with Sudanese security services and their economic enterprises," Phee said.

Phee explained that using such leverage will enable the United States to press for a change in behavior on the part of Sudan's military leaders and could contribute to a reset of the military-civilian balance of power in the country.

Sudan entered a political crisis after coup leader Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan arrested Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok last October. Subsequent protests forced Burhan to sign a pact stipulating the reinstatement of the prime minister in his duties, the release of all political prisoners arrested during the coup, a promise to hold elections in July 2023, and handing power to an elected civilian government.

On January 2, Hamdok announced his resignation due to the actions of the military in violation of the reached agreements. The UN Special Representative for Sudan Volker Perthes announced talks between the sides to the conflict, but the talks were rejected by the opposition.

