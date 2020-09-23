UrduPoint.com
US Reviewing Influence Of 2 Chinese 'United Front' Operations - Pompeo

Wed 23rd September 2020 | 10:30 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) The US State Department is currently reviewing two Chinese government organizations working in the United States over concerns about their alleged attempts to influence various public groups, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in his remarks at the Wisconsin state Capitol on Wednesday.

"The State Department is reviewing the activities of two United Front Work Department organizations operating inside the United States... the US-China Friendship Association [and] the China Council for the Promotion of Peaceful Reunification," Pompeo said. "These organizations have apparently attempted to exert influence on groups all across the public sphere, including in our schools, in our business associations, impacting local politicians, media outlets, and Chinese groups here inside the United States."

Pompeo said Washington is set to protect American kids from China's "malign influence.

"

"We've formally designated the Confucius Institute's US headquarters as a foreign mission, and encouraged universities to shutter their doors on these programs quickly," he reminded. "We've put restrictions on Chinese diplomats that mirror the ones American diplomats are subject to inside of China."

The FBI opens a China-related IP theft case about every 10 hours while the State Department just revoked visas for 1,000 Chinese nationals, he added.

Under the Trump administration, US-China relations have significantly deteriorated, with Washington accusing Beijing of unfair economic practices, human rights violations and lack of transparency with regard to the COVID-19 outbreak. China has denied the accusations and, in its turn, pointed to various violations of international law on the part of the US.

