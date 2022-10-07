UrduPoint.com

US Reviewing 'Number Of Response Options' Against Saudi Arabia Over OPEC+ Cuts - Blinken

Faizan Hashmi Published October 07, 2022 | 07:20 AM

US Reviewing 'Number of Response Options' Against Saudi Arabia Over OPEC+ Cuts - Blinken

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2022) Washington is considering "a number of response options," including against Saudi Arabia," after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) decided to cut oil production by two million barrels per day, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday.

"As for the relationship (with Saudi Arabia) going forward, we're reviewing a number of response options. We're consulting with Congress. We will not do anything that would infringe on our interests. That's first and foremost that will guide us," Blinken told a press conference in Lima after a meeting with Peruvian Foreign Minister Cesar Landa.

In 2020, 23 countries, including OPEC members and 10 non-cartel oil producers, reached a deal to voluntarily cut output amid the precipitous drop in oil demand as coronavirus-related shutdowns were taking place worldwide.

After the initial agreement to cut production by 9.7 million barrels per day, the deal was repeatedly revised to match market conditions. OPEC+ reached pre-pandemic production levels in August 2022.

On Wednesday, OPEC+ announced that the alliance agreed to cut oil production by two million barrels per day from November and will take production levels agreed for August as a reference point. The move was made in response to uncertainty in global oil market outlooks, in part caused by Western sanctions on Russian energy deliveries and the G7 plans to introduce a price cap on Russian crude. The decision received backlash from the US, which demanded an increase in production to battle rising domestic prices.

Related Topics

Russia Washington Oil Guide Lima Alliance Price Saudi Arabia August November Congress 2020 Market From Agreement Million

Recent Stories

US Has Not Seen Cyber Escalation by Russians Outsi ..

US Has Not Seen Cyber Escalation by Russians Outside Ukraine - Official

7 hours ago
 Messi says 2022 World Cup will 'surely' be his las ..

Messi says 2022 World Cup will 'surely' be his last

7 hours ago
 Imran would face a surprise on his long march towa ..

Imran would face a surprise on his long march towards Islamabad: Ahsan Iqbal

7 hours ago
 Peskov Urges US, UK, EU Members to React to Zelens ..

Peskov Urges US, UK, EU Members to React to Zelenskyy's Statement About Strikes ..

7 hours ago
 Police Say Responding to Active Shooting in US Sta ..

Police Say Responding to Active Shooting in US State of Michigan

7 hours ago
 Pentagon Says Drills Near Korean Peninsula Are Def ..

Pentagon Says Drills Near Korean Peninsula Are Defense Exercises, Not a Threat

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.