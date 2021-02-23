US Reviewing Potentially Sanctionable Entities Tied to Nord Stream 2 - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2021) The United States continues to review entities that may be involved in sanctionable activity related to the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Monday.

"We continue to examine entities involved in potentially sanctionable activity," Price said in a press briefing. "We have been clear that companies risk sanctions if they are involved in Nord Stream 2."

Price added that there are more than 15 companies that are not subject to US sanctions because they have shown efforts to wind down activities related to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.