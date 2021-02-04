UrduPoint.com
US Reviewing Reinstating Temporary Protected Status For Certain Countries - White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 01:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) US President Joe Biden is currently reviewing reinstating the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for the countries which were stripped by the former administration, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Wednesday.

Last week, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced that the US government has prolonged TPS for eligible Syrian nationals in the United States through September of next year.

"It is all under review at this point in time," Psakli said when asked about TPS.

The president, she added, has talked about his own commitment to reinstating TPS in certain cases but the review has not been completed at this point in time.

