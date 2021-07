(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) The United States has not yet decided whether to send military troops to Haiti after receiving a request from the country for such assistance, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Monday.

"That's correct... It's still under review," Psaki said during a press briefing, adding that the proposal has not been ruled out.