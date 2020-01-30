US Reviews Guantanamo Efficiency - Admiral

US military conducts an efficiency review of the Guantanamo detention center in Cuba to see if there are better ways to run the facility, housing 40 inmates and 1,800 personnel, Admiral Craig Faller, Southern Command Commander told the Senate panel on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) US military conducts an efficiency review of the Guantanamo detention center in Cuba to see if there are better ways to run the facility, housing 40 inmates and 1,800 personnel, Admiral Craig Faller, Southern Command Commander told the Senate panel on Thursday.

"That review is ongoing. I will report to the Secretary of Defense soon," Faller said at the Armed Services Committee hearing. "We are going to take a hard look if there is a better way, a more efficient way to conduct this mission set."

He called "a safe and humane treatment" of Guantanamo detainees one of the top priorities of the Southern Command.

According to Faller, there are currently some 1,800 US personnel assigned to guard 40 inmates.

"We have currently 40, and that number has remained steady," he said, replying to the senators' questions.

Guantanamo, also known as Gitmo, has been a detention camp for international terrorists since 2002. The facility has long been criticized for its mistreatment of prisoners and abuses, with human rights activists and the general public calling for its closure.