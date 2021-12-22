US Revises Q3 GDP Growth Upward to 2.3% in Final Reading

US gross domestic product expanded by 2.3% in the third quarter of 2021, the Commerce Department said in its third and final estimate for the period revised higher than previously

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) US gross domestic product expanded by 2.3% in the third quarter of 2021, the Commerce Department said in its third and final estimate for the period revised higher than previously.

"Real gross domestic product (GDP) increased at an annual rate of 2.3 percent in the third quarter of 2021," the department said in a release issued Wednesday. It previously estimated a 2.1% reading in its second reading for Q3 GDP.

The upward revision for the third quarter reflected increases in private inventory investment, state and local government spending and nonresidential fixed investment, the Commerce Department said.

Overall decreases in government assistance payments, forgivable loans and benefits aimed at helping Americans through the coronavirus pandemic also boosted Q3 GDP, it said.

The US economy shrank 3.5% for all of 2020 from business shutdowns forced by the pandemic. Growth this year has been spotty, with an annualized 3.5% expansion in the first quarter and 3.6% in the second and 2.3% now for the third quarter.

The Federal Reserve has projected a 5.5% growth for all this year and 4% for 2022.