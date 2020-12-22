UrduPoint.com
US Revises Q3 GDP Upward To 33.4% In Third Reading - Commerce Dept.

Tue 22nd December 2020

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) The US economy grew by 33.4 percent in the third quarter, the Commerce Department said Tuesday, revising upward its previously estimated growth of 33.1 percent for the period as business activity picked up from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Real gross domestic product (GDP) increased at an annual rate of 33.4 percent in the third quarter of 2020, as efforts continued to reopen businesses and resume activities that were postponed or restricted due to COVID-19," the department's Bureau of Economic Analysis said in a statement. It was the third reading of the Q3 GDP data since an advanced estimate released on November 25.

The Q3 GDP was the highest ever attained by the United States for a three-month period. It comes after the second quarter plunge of 31.4 percent ” which also marks the steepest drop ever for a three-month period, due to business lockdowns forced by the coronavirus pandemic between April and June.

Despite the third quarter rebound, the US economic outlook remains dire with a rash of new infections reported across a nation with 18 million COVID-19 cases since January and almost 320,000 fatalities. US COVID-19 hospitalizations have hit daily record highs of above 100,000 in recent weeks, even as vaccine developments for the virus have shown promise.

