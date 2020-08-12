US Revises UN Resolution on Iran Arms Embargo to Request Indefinite Extension - Envoy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) The United States has lodged a new version of its draft resolution to the UN Security Council (UNSC) to request an indefinite extension of the international ban on arms sales to Iran beyond the October 18 deadline, US Envoy to the United Nations Kelly Craft said on Wednesday.

The United States lodged the initial draft resolution in June, asking that countries halt all sales of weapons to Iran as well as in no way facilitate use or sale of arms by Iran.

"The draft we have put forward today takes Council views into account and simply does what everyone knows should be done - extend the arms embargo to prevent Iran from freely buying and selling conventional weapons. It is only common sense that the world's number one state sponsor of terror not be given the means of unleashing even greater harm on the world," Craft told Fox news.

Citing a Security Council diplomat, the broadcaster said the revised resolution might get the US the necessary nine votes to trigger Russia and China ” the two UNSC permanent members in resolute opposition to the arms embargo extension ” to use their veto right.

Several US media claimed they had obtained a copy which is a shorter version of the original draft and excludes provisions not directly related to the arms embargo, but stands by the complete ban on Iran's possession or sales of conventional weapons.

Should the revised resolution fail the UNSC vote or be turned down by Russia's or China's veto, Craft said the US would "use every tool in our toolbox to make certain that the arms embargo is renewed," as quoted by Fox News.

This means that Washington might resort to triggering the snapback mechanism under the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, known formally as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). The controversy here is that the US unilaterally withdrew from the deal in 2018.

The JCPOA was signed in 2015 by Iran, China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union, stipulating the removal of international sanctions from Tehran in exchange for it scaling down its nuclear program. The deal was then enshrined in UNSC Resolution 2231.