US Revoked Over 1,000 Visas Of Chinese Nationals By September 8 - State Dept.

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 03:50 AM

US Revoked Over 1,000 Visas of Chinese Nationals By September 8 - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) More than 1,000 visas of Chinese nationals have been revoked to date by the US government as part of the Trump administration's effort to prevent Beijing from using students and researchers to steal intellectual property, technology and other sensitive information, a State Department spokesperson said in a statement to Sputnik.

"As of September 8, 2020, the Department has revoked more than 1,000 visas of PRC [People's Republic of China] nationals who were found to be subject to Presidential Proclamation 10043 and therefore ineligible for a visa," the spokesperson said in the statement on Wednesday.

The spokesperson said the number of high-risk Chinese graduate students and researchers considered ineligible is a small number compared to the total number of Chinese students and scholars allowed to study in the United States.

On June 1, the United States began to implement a presidential measure to restrict the entry of Chinese graduate students and researchers with ties to China's military.

