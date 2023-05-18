The US Department of Commerce said Thursday it has revoked the export privileges for Russia's Smartavia Airlines for a period of 180 days

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) The US Department of Commerce said Thursday it has revoked the export privileges for Russia's Smartavia Airlines for a period of 180 days.

"Pursuant to section 766.24 of the Export Administration Regulations (the 'Regulations' or 'EAR'), the Bureau of Industry and Security ('BIS'), U.S.

Department of Commerce, through its Office of Export Enforcement ('OEE'), has requested the issuance of an Order temporarily denying, for a period of 180 days, the export privileges under the Regulations of: Oleg Sergeyevich Patsulya, Vasilii Sergeyevich Besedin, MIC P&I, LLC, Intermodal Maldives, and JSC Smartavia Airlines," the department said in a notice.

The decision was made to prevent an "imminent violation" of the regulations, according to the notice.