The United States has removed its designation of Colombia's FARC rebel group as a foreign terrorist organization, but designated the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia - People's Army (FARC-EP) and Segunda Marquetalia as well as their respective leaders, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) The United States has removed its designation of Colombia's FARC rebel group as a foreign terrorist organization, but designated the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia - People's Army (FARC-EP) and Segunda Marquetalia as well as their respective leaders, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The Department of State is revoking the designations of the Revolutionary Forces of Colombia (FARC) as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) under the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA), and as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) pursuant to Executive order (E.

O.) 13224, as amended," Blinken said.

Blinken went on to say that Washington is designating the FARC-EP and Segunda Marquetalia.

"We are also designating the respective leaders of those organizations, Luciano Marin Arango, Hernan Dario Velasquez Saldarriaga, Henry Castellanos Garzon, Nestor Gregorio Vera Fernandez, Miguel Santanilla Botache, and Euclides Espana Caicedo, as SDGTs under E.O. 13224, as amended," he added.