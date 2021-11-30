UrduPoint.com

US Revokes Terrorist Designation For Colombia's FARC - Blinken

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 07:21 PM

US Revokes Terrorist Designation for Colombia's FARC - Blinken

The United States has removed its designation of Colombia's FARC rebel group as a foreign terrorist organization, but designated the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia - People's Army (FARC-EP) and Segunda Marquetalia as well as their respective leaders, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) The United States has removed its designation of Colombia's FARC rebel group as a foreign terrorist organization, but designated the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia - People's Army (FARC-EP) and Segunda Marquetalia as well as their respective leaders, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The Department of State is revoking the designations of the Revolutionary Forces of Colombia (FARC) as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) under the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA), and as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) pursuant to Executive order (E.

O.) 13224, as amended," Blinken said.

Blinken went on to say that Washington is designating the FARC-EP and Segunda Marquetalia.

"We are also designating the respective leaders of those organizations, Luciano Marin Arango, Hernan Dario Velasquez Saldarriaga, Henry Castellanos Garzon, Nestor Gregorio Vera Fernandez, Miguel Santanilla Botache, and Euclides Espana Caicedo, as SDGTs under E.O. 13224, as amended," he added.

Related Topics

Terrorist Army Washington Vera Garzon United States Colombia

Recent Stories

ADNEC to host first edition of Auto Moto exhibitio ..

ADNEC to host first edition of Auto Moto exhibition in October 2022

16 minutes ago
 Pb govt taking measures for promotion of sports ac ..

Pb govt taking measures for promotion of sports activities: Advisor

7 seconds ago
 Visitors Management System help promote friendly p ..

Visitors Management System help promote friendly police ecology: IGP

9 seconds ago
 Russia Not to Give Up Dollar But Ready to Reduce I ..

Russia Not to Give Up Dollar But Ready to Reduce Its Use - Putin

11 seconds ago
 OPEC+ to meet as Omicron sparks price turmoil

OPEC+ to meet as Omicron sparks price turmoil

12 seconds ago
 "Beauty Alt Atrocity" exhibition concludes

"Beauty Alt Atrocity" exhibition concludes

14 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.