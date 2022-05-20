UrduPoint.com

US Revokes Terrorist Designation Of Aum Shinrikyo, 4 Other Organizations - State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2022 | 09:34 PM

US Revokes Terrorist Designation of Aum Shinrikyo, 4 Other Organizations - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2022) The United States has revoked terrorist designation of five foreign organizations, including Aum Shinrikyo in Japan and the Basque Fatherland and Liberty in Spain, the US Department of State said in a press release on Friday.

"Today, the Department of State is announcing the revocation of five Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) designations under the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA): Basque Fatherland and Liberty, Aum Shinrikyo, Mujahidin Shura Council in the Environs of Jerusalem, Kahane Chai, and Gama'a al-Islamiyya," the release said.

However, all five organizations will remain on the US government's list of Specially Designated Global Terrorists entities in order to support law enforcement actions or ensure frozen assets are not released to still active individual terrorists, the release said.

The US government believes the five organizations are no longer engaged in terrorism or terrorist activities and do not have the capability and intent to do so, the release added.

The State Department has also revoked the terrorist designation it had imposed on six now deceased individuals: Abu al-Wardah, Mohad Moalim, Farah Mohamed Shirdon, Musa Abu Dawud, Aliaskhab Kebekov and Ibrahim al-Rubaysh, according to the release.

