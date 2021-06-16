UrduPoint.com
US Rhetoric Added To Positivity Ahead Of Geneva Summit - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 11:40 AM

US Rhetoric Added to Positivity Ahead of Geneva Summit - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) The rhetoric from the United States ahead of the Russian-American summit in Geneva added a positive note that will be taken into account during the talks between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"Clear signals were sent to Moscow. On the eve of the Russian-American talks, rhetoric was added in favor of the need for dialogue, which is an indisputable positive, this positive, of course, will be taken into account by the president," Peskov told the Channel One Russia.

