US Rhode Island Health Department Confirms Son of Ex-Soviet Leader Died From Gunshot Wound

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) The Health Department of the US state of Rhode Island on Thursday confirmed media reports that Sergei Khrushchev, the son of former Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev, died of a gunshot wound in the head at the age of 84.

Earlier in the day, media reported that Sergei Khrushchev died on June 18. Police arrived in his house following a phone call from his wife and found a dead body. The investigation has already been closed, with no criminal case initiated.

"Yes, that is accurate, the cause of death was a gunshot [wound] to the head," department spokesman Joseph Wendelken told Sputnik.

The official also said that he did not have information about which specific area of the head was affected and about the approximate distance, from which the shot was conducted, adding that the only information he can voice is the cause of death.

"Questions about suicide or anything like that would be directed to the police department," Wendelken added.

Sergei Khrushchev, born in 1935, was a prominent engineer. He moved to the United States in 1991 with his wife. In 1999, the couple became naturalized US citizens. Khrushchev held an occasional professorship at the Naval War College in Newport, where he taught Cold War history.