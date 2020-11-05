UrduPoint.com
US' Rhode Island State Votes To Change Name - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) Voters in the northeastern US state of Rhode Island and Providence Plantations have approved a constitutional amendment dropping the "and Providence Plantations" from the state's official name, media in the United States reported on Thursday.

According to the NBC broadcaster, 52.9 percent of residents voted to keep their state's name just as Rhode Island.

The original name dates back to the 17th century evolution of plantations on the Providence river first into a colony and eventually into part of the state of Rhode Island.

Earlier this year, a petition was started on change.org for changing the state's name. According to the authors, the "and Providence Plantations" is nothing else but a reference to the state's "shameful past" as a major slave-trading hub.

The petition was signed by just over 11,000 people and was passed on to the state authorities to be put on vote.

A similar attempt was made in 2010, but only 22 percent of Rhode Islanders supported the name change back then.

Systemic racism has been among the top items of political discourse in the United States over the past several months. People took to the streets en masse to protest against racial discrimination and police brutality after an African-American man, George Floyd, died as a result of arrest by a white police officer in late May. Among other things, protesters across the country dismantled or damaged monuments to people who they believe represent America's colonial past.

