US Rights Group, Biden Admin. Agree on 10-Day Pause in Lawsuit to Stop Migrant Expulsions

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and the Biden administration have reached an agreement for a ten-day pause on litigation seeking to terminate a policy that allows for immediate expulsion of migrants at the United States' border with Mexico, court documents revealed on Monday.

"The parties jointly request that the deadline for Plaintiffs' reply brief and consideration by the Court of these motions be stayed for an additional ten days," the court document said.

Data from US Customs and Border Protection shows that about 317,590 migrants have been expelled or turned away immediately since October under a Trump-era public health-related policy known as Title 42.

The highest number of migrants expelled in fiscal year 2021 occurred in February with 70,183 expulsions.

The data also shows that 100,441 migrants were apprehended at the US southern border in February, a significant increase from the 78,442 migrants apprehended in January. A total of 396,958 migrants have been apprehended at the US southern border in fiscal year 2021, which began in October.