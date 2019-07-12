US Rights Group Declares 'Victory' After Trump Pursues New Route on Citizenship Question

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) declared victory after President Donald Trump announced that the administration was abandoning its plan to include a citizenship question on the 2020 census.

Trump during a speech at the White House said the administration will pursue a "new option" to count the number of citizens, non-citizens and illegal immigrants in the United States. Trump said he will issue an executive order to mobilize all Federal agencies in order to get an accurate count for the 2020 census.

"It's official: There will be no citizenship question on the 2020 census. We're happy about this victory and glad this is finally over," the ACLU said in a Twitter post on Thursday.

The Trump administration's plan to include the question has faced numerous ongoing legal challenges. The Supreme Court in June ruled that the administration had not provided a sufficient reason to add the citizenship question to the census and sent the case back to a lower court for further proceedings.