US Rights Group Issues Critical Alert About Guantanamo Detainee on Verge of Suicide

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2019) The Center for Constitutional Rights (CCR) is gravely concerned about the life of its client, Guantanamo detainee Sharqawi Al Hajj, who has recently made suicidal statements, the rights group said in a press release on Friday.

"Guantanamo was a system designed to break people down. It is working. Mr. Al Hajj's desperate state should wake us up once and for all to the reality that it is rotten to its core," the CCR said.

Yemeni national Al Hajj, 45, has been detained in Guantanamo without charges since 2004. For two years prior to his arrival to the prison, Al Hajj was reportedly tortured in a secret CIA detention, according to the CCR.

His physical health has been steadily deteriorating as well.

In 2017, his lawyers submitted an emergency motion to a US Federal judge requesting an independent medical evaluation.

"Medical experts warned the court Mr. Al Hajj was in danger of "imminent irreparable harm" and "on the precipice of total body collapse," the release said.

"That motion has yet to be ruled on," the group added.

On September 6, CCR lawyers will appear at the US District Court for the District of Columbia for a status conference in Al Hajj's case.