US Rights Group Urges Bangladesh to Halt Rohingya Relocations to Flood Prone Island

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) Bangladesh needs to stop sending Rohingya refugees from crowded camps on the mainland to Bhasan Char island until the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) can protect the migrants and ensure the relocations are voluntary, Human Rights Watch said on Tuesday.

"Donors should insist that Bangladesh fully halt relocations until UNHCR has developed a process for ensuring free and informed consent," Human Rights Watch said in a press release.

Refugees and humanitarian workers said the Bangladesh authorities have targeted hundreds of families in mainland camps to move them to the flood-prone island, claiming the move is needed to relieve overcrowding, the release said.

The move, however, would contravene an October 2021 agreement with UNHCR, which established a framework for the UN agency to support and protect refugees on Bhasan Char, the release said.

The Bangladesh authorities have already moved nearly 20,000 Rohingya refugees to the remote island, but many refugees were transferred to the island without full, informed consent and have been prevented from returning to the mainland, the release added.

The UN estimates that about 860,000 Rohingya refugees are housed in camps in Bangladesh's Cox's Bazar district, having fled violence and persecution in Myanmar, according to the release.