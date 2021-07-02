US Rights Group Urges Congress to Pass Death Penalty Ban, Says Moratorium 'Not Enough'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) While the recent moratorium on the federal death penalty by the administration of President Joe Biden is a positive development, Congress should swiftly pass a bill that will outlaw the practice at the federal level, as well as pressure individual states with capital punishment by withholding federal funds, Kevin Heade, the president of the Death Penalty Alternatives for Arizona grassroots organization, told Sputnik.

On Thursday, Attorney General Merrick Garland issued a moratorium on federal executions after a review of policies and procedures, reversing the 2019 decision by the administration of Biden's predecessor, Donald Trump.

"Although welcomed, the moratorium is not enough. Congress should act immediately to pass the Federal Death Penalty Prohibition Act (HR 262). Congress should also incentivize states to abolish the death penalty by funding smart criminal justice reform measures and withholding funding to those states that insist on killing to prove that killing is wrong," Heade said.

The death penalty is one of the most divisive issues in the United States, with liberals campaigning to abolish the practice and conservatives defending it. In July 2019, Garland's predecessor William Barr announced that the government would resume federal executions for the first time since 2003. After that, the previous administration executed thirteen people.

In January, a group of Democrat lawmakers, led by Representative Ayanna Pressley, introduced the Federal Death Penalty Abolition Act in the House of Representatives, which, if passed, will ban capital punishment for any federal legal violations or other purposes.