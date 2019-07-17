UrduPoint.com
US Rights Groups Sue Trump Administration Over New Asylum Restrictions On Migrants

Muhammad Irfan 53 seconds ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 02:10 AM

US Rights Groups Sue Trump Administration Over New Asylum Restrictions on Migrants

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) Rights groups have filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration's new asylum restrictions, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) said in a statement.

On Monday, the Department of Homeland Security announced that migrants would only be eligible for asylum if they were trafficked into the United States, denied asylum in a country or countries prior to arriving to the United States, or traveled through a country or countries that were not part of major multilateral refugee treaties.

"The American Civil Liberties Union, Southern Poverty Law Center, and Center for Constitutional Rights filed a Federal lawsuit today challenging the Trump administration's new asylum restrictions," ACLU said in a press release accompanied by court documents that were filed on Tuesday.

