US Rio Grande Valley Sector Sees Record 4,000 Border Apprehensions In Single Day - Chief

Sat 14th August 2021

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2021) US Customs and Border Protection agents apprehended nearly 4,000 illegal migrants in the Rio Grande Valley (RGV) sector of the southern border, setting an all-time single-day record, Chief Agent Brian Hastings said in a statement.

"With nearly 4K [4,000] encounters in one day, RGV agents apprehended the highest number in recorded history," Hastings said on Friday.

The RGV sector leads the nation in the number of illegal migrants apprehended on the southern border, accounting for 32 percent of all apprehensions since October.

On Thursday, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas announced that more than 212,000 illegal migrants were apprehended at the border in July, setting another monthly record. More than 1.3 million illegal migrants have been apprehended on the US southern border since October.

Illegal crossings on the US southern border have hit a 20-year high under President Joe Biden.

