US Risks 'permanent Damage' From Long Shutdown: Mnuchin

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 10:33 PM

US risks 'permanent damage' from long shutdown: Mnuchin

The US economy risks suffering "permanent damage" the longer the lockdown to contain the COVID-19 pandemic drags on, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Tuesday

The US economy risks suffering "permanent damage" the longer the lockdown to contain the COVID-19 pandemic drags on, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Tuesday.

American families and businesses are suffering amid the nationwide shutdowns, Mnuchin told a Senate committee, but reopening the economy will need to be done with caution.

"We're conscious of the health issues and we want to do this in a safe way," he said of efforts to restart the economy.

