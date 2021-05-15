US' Rocket Lab Says Electron Carrier Rocket With 2 Satellites Failed to Reach Orbit

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2021) The private US aerospace manufacturer Rocket Lab announced on Saturday that the launch of its 20th Electron mission carrying two commercial satellites from New Zealand had failed after suffering an "anomaly" after liftoff.

The Electron carrier rocked was set to launch into orbit two commercial satellites of BlackSky, which provides real-time satellite monitoring and geospatial data collection services.

"Following a successful lift-off, first stage burn, and stage separation, Rocket Lab experienced an anomaly during its 20th Electron mission 'Running Out Of Toes.

' The issue occurred following second stage ignition during the flight on May 15, 2021 UTC, resulting in the loss of the mission," the company said in a press release.

Electron's first stage successfully landed in the ocean as planned, the company said, adding that the second stage "remained within the predicted launch corridor," causing no harm to the public.

The company added that it launched an investigation into the incident and cooperated with the US Federal Aviation Administration on the matter.