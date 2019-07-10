UrduPoint.com
US Rocket With Russian Engine To Launch 1st Dream Chaser Spaceship To ISS In 2021 - Source

US Rocket With Russian Engine to Launch 1st Dream Chaser Spaceship to ISS in 2021 - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) The US Atlas V launch vehicle, the first stage of which is powered by the Russian-made RD-180 engine, is expected to launch the first US Dream Chaser cargo spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS) in September 2021, a source in the rocket and space industry told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The launch of the first Dream Chaser spaceship is planned for September 2021," the source said.

Sierra Nevada Corporation's Dream Chaser will be launched from Cape Canaveral spaceport.

Last December, Dream Chaser completed a key milestone for NASA'S commercial resupply services contract, clearing the way for the full production of the spacecraft.

