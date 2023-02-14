UrduPoint.com

US Role In Nord Stream Blast Obvious Amid Earlier Threats To Stop Russian Gas - Journalist

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2023 | 12:20 AM

US Role in Nord Stream Blast Obvious Amid Earlier Threats to Stop Russian Gas - Journalist

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist Seymour Hersh has said on Monday that his report on Washington's involvement in the explosions at Nord Stream's pipeline is obvious following the earlier threats by President Joe Biden and US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland to stop Russian gas.

Hersh recalled that Biden and Nuland outright warned Russia months before the attack that the pipeline would be dealt with if it launched a military operation in Ukraine.

"I don't know what anybody was thinking but I do (know) what that means.

That's called the threat. So you are asking me how did you find this story? You know a friend of mine put it this way... you are actually deconstructing the obvious. what else was it?" Hersh said in a radio interview.

On Wednesday, Hersh, a Pulitzer prize winner, published a report saying that US Navy divers during NATO Baltops exercises in the summer of 2022 planted explosives to destroy the Nord Stream pipelines, which Norway activated three months later. According to the report, Biden decided to sabotage the Nord Streams after more than nine months of secret discussions with the national security team.

Related Topics

Attack NATO Ukraine Russia Washington Norway Victoria Seymour Nord Gas

Recent Stories

Arab League Head Calls for Stop to Politicization ..

Arab League Head Calls for Stop to Politicization of Aid to Quake-Ravaged Syria

29 minutes ago
 PSG hopeful on Mbappe fitness for Bayern Champions ..

PSG hopeful on Mbappe fitness for Bayern Champions League showdown

29 minutes ago
 Biden Orders Forming Intelligence Team to Study Un ..

Biden Orders Forming Intelligence Team to Study Unidentified Aerial Objects - Wh ..

29 minutes ago
 Second day of IPS 2023 features ‘High-Level Conf ..

Second day of IPS 2023 features ‘High-Level Conference’ with 3 panel discuss ..

36 minutes ago
 No Indication of Extraterrestrial Activity Amid US ..

No Indication of Extraterrestrial Activity Amid US Flying Object Incidents - Whi ..

32 minutes ago
 Imran's "absolutely not" narrative "shattered" by ..

Imran's "absolutely not" narrative "shattered" by constant U-turns: Javed Latif

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.