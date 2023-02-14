US Role in Nord Stream Blast Obvious Amid Earlier Threats to Stop Russian Gas - Journalist

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist Seymour Hersh has said on Monday that his report on Washington's involvement in the explosions at Nord Stream's pipeline is obvious following the earlier threats by President Joe Biden and US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland to stop Russian gas.

Hersh recalled that Biden and Nuland outright warned Russia months before the attack that the pipeline would be dealt with if it launched a military operation in Ukraine.

"I don't know what anybody was thinking but I do (know) what that means.

That's called the threat. So you are asking me how did you find this story? You know a friend of mine put it this way... you are actually deconstructing the obvious. what else was it?" Hersh said in a radio interview.

On Wednesday, Hersh, a Pulitzer prize winner, published a report saying that US Navy divers during NATO Baltops exercises in the summer of 2022 planted explosives to destroy the Nord Stream pipelines, which Norway activated three months later. According to the report, Biden decided to sabotage the Nord Streams after more than nine months of secret discussions with the national security team.