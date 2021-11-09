US, Romania Agree to Collaborate on Black Sea Security Issues, Russia - State Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu agreed that the two countries will work together to address security issues in the Black Sea and matters concerning Russia, State Department spokesperson Ned price said.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu today in Washington, DC... Both agreed to collaborate on Black Sea security issues and Russian aggression against Ukraine and others on NATO's Eastern Flank," Price said in a press release on Monday.