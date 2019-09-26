US, Romania Sign Civil Nuclear Cooperation Agreement - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) The United States has signed a cooperation pact to help develop Romania's civil nuclear program, the State Department said in a press release.

"The Government of the United States of America and the Government of Romania signed a Memorandum of Understanding Concerning Strategic Civil Nuclear Cooperation," the release said on Wednesday.

"It signals our long-term commitment to working together to develop Romania's civil nuclear program and jointly pursue the peaceful uses of nuclear energy."

The memorandum, according to the release, strengthens cooperation in matters of national security and other strategic interests, aside from supporting energy security goals.

Romania, the release added, is an invaluable NATO ally that supports mutual international security efforts in the region and globally.