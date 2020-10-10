US, Romania Sign Cooperation Agreement on Civil Nuclear Programs - Energy Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2020) The United States and Romania have signed a cooperation agreement on civil nuclear programs, the US Energy Department said in a press release on Friday.

"Today, US Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette and Romania's Minister of Economy, Energy and business Development Virgil Popescu initialed a draft Intergovernmental Agreement to cooperate on the expansion and modernization of Romania's civil nuclear power program," the release said.

Once the agreement is finalized, Romania will have access to US expertise and technology to build two nuclear reactors and refurbish a third one, the release added.

The agreement will ensure Romania's electricity security and improve economic growth, according to the agreement.