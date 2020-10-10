UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US, Romania Sign Cooperation Agreement On Civil Nuclear Programs - Energy Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 12:30 AM

US, Romania Sign Cooperation Agreement on Civil Nuclear Programs - Energy Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2020) The United States and Romania have signed a cooperation agreement on civil nuclear programs, the US Energy Department said in a press release on Friday.

"Today, US Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette and Romania's Minister of Economy, Energy and business Development Virgil Popescu initialed a draft Intergovernmental Agreement to cooperate on the expansion and modernization of Romania's civil nuclear power program," the release said.

Once the agreement is finalized, Romania will have access to US expertise and technology to build two nuclear reactors and refurbish a third one, the release added.

The agreement will ensure Romania's electricity security and improve economic growth, according to the agreement.

Related Topics

Technology Electricity Business Nuclear Romania United States Agreement

Recent Stories

UN Secretary-General hails World Food Programme’ ..

35 minutes ago

Ministry of Community Development promotes mental ..

50 minutes ago

Latin America to bear worst impact from coronaviru ..

33 minutes ago

Haleem Adil Sheikh dubs PDM as Pakistan Dacoit Mov ..

33 minutes ago

Aliyev Says Karabakh Conflict Settlement Should Be ..

33 minutes ago

Putin Only Politician Able to Ensure Progress in K ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.