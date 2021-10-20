UrduPoint.com

US Rule Seeks To Stem Sales Of Hacking Tools To Russia, China - Commerce Dept.

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 08:29 PM

US Rule Seeks to Stem Sales of Hacking Tools to Russia, China - Commerce Dept.

The Commerce Department on Wednesday announced a long awaited regulation that US officials hope will stem the sales of hacking software to China, Russia and other so-called nations of concern without a license from the Department's Bureau of Industry and Security

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) The Commerce Department on Wednesday announced a long awaited regulation that US officials hope will stem the sales of hacking software to China, Russia and other so-called nations of concern without a license from the Department's Bureau of Industry and Security.

"The rule, which will take effect in 90 days, would cover software such as Pegasus, a potent spyware product sold by the Israeli firm NSO Group to governments that have used it to spy on dissidents and journalists," the Commerce Department said in a press release.

The rule will take effect following a 90-day period of public comments.

It would bar sales of hacking software and equipment to China and Russia, as well as to a number of other countries, without a license.

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo characterized the rule as being "an appropriately tailored approach that protects America's national security against malicious cyber actors while ensuring legitimate cybersecurity activities."

The rule would allow US researchers to work with colleagues in other nations to uncover software vulnerabilities. The rule is also designed to protect the ability of cybersecurity firms to respond to hacking incidents, according to media reports.

Related Topics

Russia China Commerce Media From Industry Hacking

Recent Stories

Sultan Al Jaber emphasises importance of GCC coope ..

Sultan Al Jaber emphasises importance of GCC cooperation to enhance performance ..

10 minutes ago
 Taliban Discussed Development of Economic Ties Wit ..

Taliban Discussed Development of Economic Ties With Russia at Moscow Meeting - S ..

1 minute ago
 IHCBA organizes condolence reference for late Dr. ..

IHCBA organizes condolence reference for late Dr. A.Q. Khan

1 minute ago
 'Awesome' Wiese gives Namibia first T20 World Cup ..

'Awesome' Wiese gives Namibia first T20 World Cup win

1 minute ago
 PM directs PTI leadership to start mass contact ca ..

PM directs PTI leadership to start mass contact campaign: Fawad

1 minute ago
 Shooter Nikolas Cruz Pleads Guilty to Killing 17 P ..

Shooter Nikolas Cruz Pleads Guilty to Killing 17 People in 2018 Florida School M ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.