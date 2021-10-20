US Rule Seeks to Stem Sales of Hacking Tools to Russia, China - Commerce Dept.

The Commerce Department on Wednesday announced a long awaited regulation that US officials hope will stem the sales of hacking software to China, Russia and other so-called nations of concern without a license from the Department's Bureau of Industry and Security

"The rule, which will take effect in 90 days, would cover software such as Pegasus, a potent spyware product sold by the Israeli firm NSO Group to governments that have used it to spy on dissidents and journalists," the Commerce Department said in a press release.

The rule will take effect following a 90-day period of public comments.

It would bar sales of hacking software and equipment to China and Russia, as well as to a number of other countries, without a license.

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo characterized the rule as being "an appropriately tailored approach that protects America's national security against malicious cyber actors while ensuring legitimate cybersecurity activities."

The rule would allow US researchers to work with colleagues in other nations to uncover software vulnerabilities. The rule is also designed to protect the ability of cybersecurity firms to respond to hacking incidents, according to media reports.