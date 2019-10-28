UrduPoint.com
US Rules Out Policing Role In Syria, Solving Disputes 'Not Our Mission' - Esper

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 11:29 PM

US military forces remaining in Syria to combat the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia) will not act as a police force or intervene to resolve any other disputes there, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said during a press conference on Monday

"The situation in Syria remains complex," Esper said during the press conference at the Defense Department. "Acting as a police force to solve every dispute is not our mission... Our mission remains what it was in 2014 to ensure the continuing defeat of ISIS [the Islamic State].

Esper was speaking at a press conference on the US special operations forces hunting down and killing of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi on Saturday.

US forces will remain in Syria to counter Islamic State operations with their continuing partners and will continue to protect the regions oil fields that were used in and after 2014 by al-Baghdadi and the Islamic State to fund terror activities around the world, Esper said.

