US Rules Out Sending More Troops To Eastern Europe In Near Term - White House

Faizan Hashmi Published March 24, 2022 | 02:10 AM

US Rules Out Sending More Troops to Eastern Europe in Near Term - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) The United States has ruled out sending additional troops to Eastern Europe in the near term amid heightened tensions between NATO and Russia over Moscow's ongoing special operation in Ukraine, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said, according to a White House pool report.

"Sullivan ruled out any new US forces being sent to Eastern Europe in the near term," the pool report said on Wednesday upon Biden's arrival in Brussels, Belgium.

Biden will attend the NATO summit that was organized to discuss the situation in Ukraine, as well as the US-led joint response and possible force posture adjustments.

The United States and other NATO allies have already bolstered their presence in Europe and especially on the alliance's eastern flank ever since the beginning of Russia's special operation in Ukraine.

Biden is also scheduled to visit Warsaw to meet with the Polish leadership and discuss the humanitarian situation in Ukraine given that millions of people have been displaced and many have fled to Poland and to other countries.

