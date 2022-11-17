UrduPoint.com

US Running Low On Weapons, Ammunition For Transfer To Ukraine - Reports

The United States stocks of high-end weapon systems and ammunition available for transfer to Ukraine are running low, CNN reported on Thursday citing three US officials with information on the matter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) The United States stocks of high-end weapon systems and ammunition available for transfer to Ukraine are running low, CNN reported on Thursday citing three US officials with information on the matter.

According to one of the officials, the stockpiles of certain systems are "dwindling" following nine months of supplying Kiev during its intense conflict with Russia since there is a "finite amount" of available stocks the United States is able to send, the report said.

Stinger anti-aircraft missiles and 155mm artillery ammunition are among the weapons systems where the United States is concerned about meeting Ukrainian security demands, according to the report.

Other sources mention problems with the US production capability of HARMs anti-radiation missiles, GMLRS surface-to-surface missiles, and the portable Javelin anti-tank missiles, the report added.

Last week, the United States authorized another security assistance package for Ukraine totaling $400 million, which includes Missiles for HAWK air defense systems; four Avenger air defense systems and 192 Stinger missiles; additional ammunition for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS); 21,000 155mm artillery rounds; 500 precision-guided 155mm artillery rounds; 100 High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWVs), as well as demolition equipment for obstacle clearing and cold weather protective gear, Singh added.

