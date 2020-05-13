UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Runs Record $738Bln Deficit In April Amid Coronavirus Pandemic - Treasury

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 12:50 AM

US Runs Record $738Bln Deficit in April Amid Coronavirus Pandemic - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) The United States accumulated a record $738 billion deficit in the month of April amid the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Treasury Department revealed in a report on Tuesday.

The monthly Treasury report showed the United States had a $738 billion deficit in April as the Federal government grappled with the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

In April, the report shows, the US government collected $242 billion in revenue but spent $980 billion.

So far in Fiscal Year 2020, the United States has accumulated a $1.4 trillion deficit.

The US government has provided up to $4 trillion in coronavirus relief since March.

Related Topics

United States March April 2020 Government Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

AED16.5 bn credit facilities to industrial, busin ..

21 minutes ago

Khalifa Foundation provides 2,770 Iftar meals to m ..

2 hours ago

MoHAP denies rumours regarding closing shopping ma ..

2 hours ago

India announced $266 billion stimulus

2 hours ago

UAE develops systematic response plan for economic ..

3 hours ago

Ricardo Hausmann: UAE has great opportunities in r ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.