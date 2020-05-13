US Runs Record $738Bln Deficit in April Amid Coronavirus Pandemic - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) The United States accumulated a record $738 billion deficit in the month of April amid the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Treasury Department revealed in a report on Tuesday.

In April, the report shows, the US government collected $242 billion in revenue but spent $980 billion.

So far in Fiscal Year 2020, the United States has accumulated a $1.4 trillion deficit.

The US government has provided up to $4 trillion in coronavirus relief since March.