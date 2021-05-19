UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Rural Counties Face Increased COVID-19 Risk Due To 'Vaccine Hesitancy' - Health Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 12:56 AM

US Rural Counties Face Increased COVID-19 Risk Due to 'Vaccine Hesitancy' - Health Dept.

Resistance to coronavirus vaccinations in rural communities in the United States threatens to delay an end to the pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in a report on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) Resistance to coronavirus vaccinations in rural communities in the United States threatens to delay an end to the pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in a report on Tuesday.

"Vaccine hesitancy in rural areas is a major barrier that public health practitioners, health care providers, and local partners need to address to achieve vaccination equity," the report said.

The report analyzed county-level coronavirus vaccine administration data among adults aged 18 and over, who received their first dose of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine, or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, in a five month period ending April 10.

Adult vaccination coverage was lower in rural counties (38.9 percent) than in urban counties (45.7 percent) overall and among adults aged 18-64 years (29.1 percent rural, 37.7 perecent urban) when the report was compiled.

The report also cited a March 2021 a poll by the Kaiser Family Foundation showing that that vaccine hesitancy was highest in rural communities, with 21 percent of rural residents stating that they would "definitely not" get a vaccine compared with 10 percent of urban residents.

As of Tuesday morning, the CDC reported that nearly 60 percent of the US population at least 18 years of age had received at least one jab of a coronavirus vaccine.

Related Topics

United States March April Family Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ajman Police break Guinness World Record with long ..

31 minutes ago

SEC forms committee to remove encroachments from a ..

1 hour ago

Arabian Travel Market hosts summit on Saudi touris ..

1 hour ago

Shams screens &#039;218: Behind The Wall of Silenc ..

3 hours ago

UAE denounces Lebanese FM&#039;s statements agains ..

3 hours ago

Global Airport Leaders Forum to focus on digital t ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.