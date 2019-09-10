US, Russia Agree to Annually Convene High-Level Counterterrorism Dialogue - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) The United States and Russia agreed to convene a high-level counterterrorism dialogue on an annual basis, the State Department said in a statement on Monday after the second such dialogue took place in Vienna.

"The United States and Russia agreed to convene the US-Russia Counterterrorism Dialogue at a high-level on an annual basis, and for US and Russian counterterrorism experts to meet in coming months to explore options for further cooperation," the statement said.